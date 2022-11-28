(World Cup) S. Korea trail Ghana 2-0 at halftime
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea found themselves down 2-0 against Ghana in the teams' second Group H match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Monday.
Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus had a goal apiece for Ghana at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha.
South Korea had a scoreless draw against Uruguay in their first match Thursday, while Ghana lost to Portugal 3-2 the same day.
South Korea had three new players in the starting lineup compared to last Thursday's scoreless draw against Uruguay. Forward Cho Gue-sung replaced Hwang Ui-jo up front, while Kwon Chang-hoon and Jeong Woo-yeong drew in as new attacking midfielders.
Center back Kim Min-jae was back in the starting lineup despite suffering a right calf muscle injury in the Uruguay match.
South Korea spent most of the early moments in the attacking zone, though their shot attempts were smothered by Ghanaian defenders crowding the box.
Ghana started finding their way into the South Korean zone with more frequency after about 20 minutes, and their pushback led to the match's first goal in the 24th minute.
Following Hwang In-beom's foul on the left wing, Jordan Ayew sent a free kick into the goalmouth. A mad scramble ensued and Mohammed Salisu managed to poke the ball home in the crowd.
Ghana held their breath during the video review, as the ball appeared to go off the hand of their captain Andre Ayew before finding its way to Salisu, but the goal stood.
It was Ghana's first shot attempt.
The goal seemed to go to Ghana players' legs, as they started pushing their way into the attacking third with increased ease. Ghana doubled the lead on their very next shot attempt 10 minutes later, when Mohammed Kudus sneaked behind the defense to head in a cross by Jordan Ayew.
South Korea, despite recording the match's first four shot attempts, came away emptyhanded after 45 minutes.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' video surpasses 1.6 bln YouTube views
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
Actress Son Ye-jin gives birth to son with actor Hyun Bin
-
(News Focus) Five years after its full nuke armament claim, N. Korea's threat becomes real, further complicated
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
-
(5th LD) 5 people killed in helicopter crash in Yangyang
-
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors