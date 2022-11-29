Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(World Cup) S. Korea 2-3 Ghana

All News 00:02 November 29, 2022

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- Result from Group H match on Monday between South Korea and Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

South Korea 2 (Cho Gue-sung 58, 61), Ghana 3 (Mohammed Salisu 24, Mohammed Kudus 34, 68)
(END)

#FIFA World Cup #football
