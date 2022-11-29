N. Korean provocations prove S. Korea, U.S. moving in right direction: Amb. Cho
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are moving in the right direction when dealing with North Korea, South Korea's ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong insisted Monday, arguing North Korea's recent rhetoric against the allies prove the effectiveness of their joint efforts.
Cho made the remarks while meeting with reporters in Washington, about 10 days after Pyongyang staged its 10th intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test of the year.
"North Korea's sharp reaction is an evidence that the efforts by South Korea and the U.S. are making progress," Cho told the meeting, noting the North has fired an annual record of 63 ballistic missiles this year, far exceeding the previous record of 25 in 2019.
"South Korea and the U.S. are working very closely together where they immediately share information on any provocation that takes place and hold consultation on counter actions," the South Korean diplomat added.
Cho said the allies are also working to further strengthen the U.S. extended deterrence.
North Korea has blamed U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises for provoking its recent missile launches, accusing them of being war rehearsals.
The South Korean ambassador dismissed the North Korean claim that Pyongyang's missile tests had been provoked, saying it will not win any response or support from the international community.
Seoul and Washington have said their joint military drills are "purely defensive in nature."
Amb. Cho reiterated that Seoul still remains open to dialogue with Pyongyang.
"As the government explained in detail under its audacious plan, should North Korea return to the dialogue with sincerity, we too will engage in dialogue aimed at improving the countries' relations and establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula," he said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
