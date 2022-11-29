Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(World Cup) Group H standings after Monday's matches

All News 06:16 November 29, 2022

LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Below are the Group H standings at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar through Monday.

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Portugal (A) 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6
2 Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 5 0 3
3 South Korea 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1
4 Uruguay 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1


(A) Advance to the knockout stage

