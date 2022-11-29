Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- First negotiations on truckers' strike end fruitlessly as expected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Bitter taste from Ghana; blow of one-goal gap (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to order cement, ready-mixed concrete truckers to return to work (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'We need to set straight rule of law in corporate-labor union relationship' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to activate 'selective return-to-work' order, including cement industry (Segye Times)
-- 50 universities in China stage protest on state control of public opinion (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Work-life balance story of old; nowadays income comes first (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Cho Gue-sung's header goal of wonder; unsatisfied but thrilling night (Hankyoreh)
-- 'No compromise' as first negotiations on 'safety wage' end fruitlessly (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Truckers' negotiations unsuccessful so far; gov't hints at return-to-work order (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon calls for 'rule of law,' hints at return-to-work order (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trucker strike talks end without a deal on first day (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon to review executive order to force truckers back to work (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't poised to order striking truckers back to work (Korea Times)
