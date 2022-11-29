Dollar opens at 1,340.0 won DN from 1,340.2 won
All News 09:00 November 29, 2022
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
Most Saved
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
(News Focus) Five years after its full nuke armament claim, N. Korea's threat becomes real, further complicated
-
Actress Son Ye-jin gives birth to son with actor Hyun Bin
-
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors
-
N. Korean provocations prove S. Korea, U.S. moving in right direction: Amb. Cho
-
Gov't will invoke return-to-work order if truckers' strike causes serious crisis