Tuesday's weather forecast

November 29, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/08 Sunny 20

Incheon 08/08 Sunny 20

Suwon 09/09 Rain 20

Cheongju 12/11 Rain 30

Daejeon 12/11 Rain 30

Chuncheon 12/09 Rain 20

Gangneung 19/15 Rain 30

Jeonju 13/12 Rain 30

Gwangju 14/14 Rain 30

Jeju 16/15 Rain 60

Daegu 17/15 Rain 30

Busan 20/17 Rain 30

