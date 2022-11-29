(LEAD) Luxembourg crown price meets Korean War veteran
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout)
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Crown Prince Guillaume Jean Joseph Marie of Luxembourg met a Korean War veteran in Seoul on Tuesday as part of an event to honor the sacrifices of troops from the European country who fought in the 1950-53 conflict, the veterans ministry said.
The ministry set up the meeting between the crown prince and Kim Seong-su -- the 96-year-old veteran who was assigned to a Luxembourg unit during the conflict -- at the War Memorial of Korea in the capital.
Luxembourg, then a country of just about 200,000 people, sent a total of 100 combat soldiers to Korea to fight under the U.N. banner. Two of them were killed in action with 13 injuries, according to government data.
Crown Prince Guillaume gave Kim a thank-you message as well as a gift symbolic of Luxembourg's royal family, according to the ministry.
At the war memorial, Veterans Minister Park Min-shik and the crown prince paid respects, and laid wreaths at a monument that commemorates the sacrifices of the fallen troops from Luxembourg.
The two sides then had talks, where Park expressed his gratitude over Luxembourg troops' dedication during the war.
Accompanied by Economic Minister Franz Fayot and other officials, the crown prince is visiting South Korea on an economic cooperation mission.
