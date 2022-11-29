(LEAD) Ruling party urges striking truckers to return to work
(ATTN: UPDATES with latest info in 4th para; ADDS main opposition party's comments in last 4 paras)
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday called on striking cargo truck drivers to return to work, saying they are holding people "hostage" with their walkout.
The general strike of the members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union, under the wing of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), is an "unfair business practice" and the tolerance on such actions have made the illegal acts a custom, Rep. Sung Il-jong, the PPP's top policymaker, said.
The unionized workers launched a nationwide strike Thursday, the second of its kind in less than six months, urging the government to meet their demand to make minimum freight rates permanent to improve their working conditions.
Later Tuesday, the government invoked a return-to-work order on the truckers of the cement industry, saying their strike weighs down on the national economy.
"The construction industry is most directly related to the economy and has the biggest influence on related businesses," Sung said. "A halt of the construction industry in South Korea means a halt of the country."
More than 500 places requiring ready-mixed concrete have suffered disruptions due to the strike, Vice Land Minister Lee Won-jae said, noting the damage from the strike is spreading across the country.
On the other hand, the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) called on the government to take back its executive order, which is "excessive" and "unconstitutional," and hold talks with the striking workers.
The executive order shows the government has no will to improve the poor labor conditions of the truck drivers, such as low wage and safety accidents, DP spokesperson An Ho-young said.
An also noted the return-to-work order has never been issued until now since its introduction in 2004, as there is a high possibility it will be unconstitutional.
"President Yoon Suk-yeol should stop handling the state affairs dogmatically and self-righteously."
