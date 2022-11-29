The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 November 29, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.25 3.25
1-M 3.50 3.49
2-M 3.75 3.74
3-M 4.08 4.06
6-M 4.64 4.64
12-M 4.89 4.90
(END)
