Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares up 0.3 pct in late Tue. morning trade

All News 11:37 November 29, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.32 percent higher late Tuesday morning, with auto and financial sectors leading the index and blue-chip tech stocks extending losses.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had added 7.81 points to 2,416.08 as of 11:20 a.m.

Top battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.2 percent, and smaller rival Samsung SDI sank more than 1 percent. Chemical producer LG Chem fell 0.4 percent, and tech giant Samsung Electronics stayed flat.

Kia, the smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor, gained 1.2 percent. Leading banking firm KB Financial jumped more than 3 percent.

Shares in Korean Air and Asiana Airlines soared more than 2 percent and 12 percent, respectively, after British authorities gave a positive signal in its approval process for the merger of the two air carriers.

The local currency had been changing hands at 1,330.10 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 10.1 won from Monday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks #morning #KOSPI
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!