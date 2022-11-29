Panel to rule on disclosure of presidential expenses
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Administrative Appeals Commission is expected to decide Wednesday whether the presidential office should disclose information about President Yoon Suk-yeol's off-the-book funds as demanded by a civic group.
The Korea Taxpayers Association filed a petition in early July, demanding the presidential secretariat reveal details of spending related to Yoon and first lady Kim Kun-hee watching a movie at a theater in Seoul on June 12.
The group also demanded information on presidential special activity expenditures, which are not officially recorded, since his inauguration on May 10.
The tribunal is scheduled to convene Wednesday to review the issue.
In a recent response to the commission, the presidential office refused the demand, saying such a disclosure "can cause a great danger to the president's security," a presidential official said.
The civic group said if the tribunal dismisses its request, it will file an administrative lawsuit against the presidential office.
(END)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
(News Focus) Five years after its full nuke armament claim, N. Korea's threat becomes real, further complicated
-
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors
-
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
Actress Son Ye-jin gives birth to son with actor Hyun Bin
-
N. Korean provocations prove S. Korea, U.S. moving in right direction: Amb. Cho