Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of S. Korea on Wednesday
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- A cold wave advisory will be issued in Seoul and almost all other parts of the nation Wednesday as a cold snap is forecast to grip the nation following an unusually warm November, the weather agency said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the cold wave advisory will take effect in Seoul and many other major cities and regions, excluding the southern resort island of Jeju.
The advisory is issued when the morning low dives 10 degrees or more over a day to below 3 C.
The morning low is forecast to fall to minus 7 C in Seoul on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's 10 C, according to the KMA.
Some southern parts of the country and the southern resort island of Jeju will witness some rain or snow, the KMA said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
(News Focus) Five years after its full nuke armament claim, N. Korea's threat becomes real, further complicated
-
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors
-
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Actress Son Ye-jin gives birth to son with actor Hyun Bin