2022 MAMA Awards to kick off in Japan
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The MAMA Awards, the K-pop industry's biggest annual year-end music awards, will open in Japan on Tuesday.
The two-night awards show will bring a combined 70,000 spectators to the Kyocera Dome Osaka, a baseball stadium located in Osaka, according to CJ ENM, the media and entertainment company that hosts the event.
The show will be streamed live across the world through the music cable channel Mnet's official YouTube channel.
This year's edition boasts a star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and emcees.
Actor Park Bo-gum and singer Jeon Somi will co-host the awards ceremony, while former figure skater Kim Yu-na, actors Jung Woo-sung and Hwang Jung-min, and golf legend Pak Se-ri are among those who will present awards.
J-Hope of K-pop supergroup BTS, Korean trot sensation Lim Young-woong, Zico and (G)I-dle will hit the stage to perform. It will become the BTS member's first performance as a solo artist on a South Korean TV channel.
KARA, one of the most popular girl groups in the late 2000s, will hold its first live performance of tracks off "Move Again," its first full-group album in more than seven years, on the first night of the ceremony.
On the same night, members of five rising rookie girl groups, including Ive, Kep1er, Le Sserafim and NewJeans, will create mixed teams to perform various hit singles from the groups.
Launched in 1999 as the Mnet Video Music Awards, the country's first awards ceremony centered on music videos, the event changed its name to the Mnet Asian Music Awards to reflect the shift of its focus to music and began to present awards in other Asian countries in 2009. CJ ENM changed the name again to the MAMA Awards this year under an ambitious plan to develop it into the world's No. 1 awards ceremony for K-pop music.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
(News Focus) Five years after its full nuke armament claim, N. Korea's threat becomes real, further complicated
-
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors
-
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Actress Son Ye-jin gives birth to son with actor Hyun Bin