KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,600 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 37,350 UP 1,050
HITEJINRO 26,150 UP 450
DOOSAN 97,900 UP 200
DL 69,500 DN 600
Yuhan 57,400 UP 500
SLCORP 28,000 UP 350
CJ LOGISTICS 92,500 UP 1,100
Daesang 21,050 UP 50
KCC 238,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 73,000 UP 800
SKNetworks 4,170 UP 5
ORION Holdings 15,300 UP 250
Daewoong 19,750 DN 50
TaekwangInd 738,000 UP 4,000
LG Corp. 84,700 UP 600
SSANGYONGCNE 6,000 UP 20
AmoreG 33,000 UP 250
HyundaiMtr 169,000 UP 1,500
KAL 25,200 UP 650
POSCO CHEMICAL 222,500 UP 1,000
Boryung 10,600 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,700 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,550 UP 750
Nongshim 328,500 UP 7,000
SGBC 46,450 UP 1,450
Hyosung 74,900 UP 600
Shinsegae 209,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE 32,400 UP 600
GCH Corp 17,100 UP 350
LotteChilsung 155,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,860 UP 40
POSCO Holdings 293,500 DN 500
LS 74,200 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114000 UP1000
GC Corp 135,500 UP 4,000
DB INSURANCE 61,300 UP 2,000
GS E&C 23,750 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 718,000 DN 9,000
KPIC 167,000 UP 6,500
(MORE)
-
