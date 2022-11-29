KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungElec 60,600 UP 500
NHIS 9,490 UP 110
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,630 UP 160
SKC 109,500 UP 500
GS Retail 29,500 UP 400
Ottogi 446,500 DN 4,000
DongwonInd 48,000 DN 100
Hanssem 46,550 UP 700
F&F 149,500 UP 6,500
SamsungElecMech 134,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,200 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 204,500 UP 3,500
Kogas 34,000 DN 150
KSOE 76,700 UP 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,200 DN 200
MS IND 17,900 UP 700
OCI 95,100 UP 100
LS ELECTRIC 58,200 DN 1,600
MERITZ SECU 5,640 UP 60
KorZinc 633,000 DN 13,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,160 UP 50
HtlShilla 72,400 UP 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 84,600 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 34,200 DN 200
Hanmi Science 31,250 UP 350
S-Oil 86,800 UP 2,500
LG Innotek 299,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,000 UP 9,500
HMM 21,850 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 60,100 UP 400
Mobis 208,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 73,400 UP 1,900
S-1 64,200 UP 800
ZINUS 31,750 UP 150
Hanchem 209,500 UP 4,500
DWS 52,200 DN 400
KEPCO 20,250 UP 250
SamsungSecu 35,150 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 9,070 UP 210
KumhoPetrochem 150,500 UP 4,500
(MORE)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
(News Focus) Five years after its full nuke armament claim, N. Korea's threat becomes real, further complicated
-
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors
-
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Actress Son Ye-jin gives birth to son with actor Hyun Bin