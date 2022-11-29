KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Handsome 25,850 DN 50
SKTelecom 49,800 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 61,100 UP 1,100
COWAY 55,500 DN 700
HyundaiElev 29,750 UP 450
Hanon Systems 8,710 UP 130
SK 215,500 UP 5,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,100 UP 1,000
IBK 11,050 UP 100
ShinpoongPharm 22,000 0
DONGSUH 21,550 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 124,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,700 UP 2,900
KUMHOTIRE 3,010 UP 50
SamsungEng 24,550 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 121,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,350 UP 130
TaihanElecWire 1,695 0
Hyundai M&F INS 29,750 UP 300
LX INT 40,350 UP 700
DongkukStlMill 13,650 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,050 UP 400
KIA CORP. 67,300 UP 1,900
SK hynix 83,700 UP 600
Youngpoong 753,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,600 UP 1,200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,250 DN 300
Hanwha 28,850 UP 550
CJ 76,900 UP 1,400
DB HiTek 44,950 DN 750
Meritz Financial 36,600 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 47,250 DN 300
COSMAX 63,500 UP 5,900
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,100 UP 1,900
LOTTE TOUR 11,800 UP 1,300
Meritz Insurance 43,700 UP 250
LG Display 14,500 DN 150
KIWOOM 92,100 UP 2,600
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 UP 1,000
DSME 19,100 UP 200
