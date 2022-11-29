Handsome 25,850 DN 50

SKTelecom 49,800 DN 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 61,100 UP 1,100

COWAY 55,500 DN 700

HyundaiElev 29,750 UP 450

Hanon Systems 8,710 UP 130

SK 215,500 UP 5,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 84,100 UP 1,000

IBK 11,050 UP 100

ShinpoongPharm 22,000 0

DONGSUH 21,550 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDS 124,000 UP 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 47,700 UP 2,900

KUMHOTIRE 3,010 UP 50

SamsungEng 24,550 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 121,000 UP 1,500

PanOcean 5,350 UP 130

TaihanElecWire 1,695 0

Hyundai M&F INS 29,750 UP 300

LX INT 40,350 UP 700

DongkukStlMill 13,650 UP 200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,050 UP 400

KIA CORP. 67,300 UP 1,900

SK hynix 83,700 UP 600

Youngpoong 753,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 40,600 UP 1,200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,250 DN 300

Hanwha 28,850 UP 550

CJ 76,900 UP 1,400

DB HiTek 44,950 DN 750

Meritz Financial 36,600 UP 1,000

Youngone Corp 47,250 DN 300

COSMAX 63,500 UP 5,900

HANATOUR SERVICE 52,100 UP 1,900

LOTTE TOUR 11,800 UP 1,300

Meritz Insurance 43,700 UP 250

LG Display 14,500 DN 150

KIWOOM 92,100 UP 2,600

SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 UP 1,000

DSME 19,100 UP 200

