KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HDSINFRA 8,380 DN 30
NAVER 182,500 UP 2,000
DWEC 4,920 UP 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,950 UP 600
CJ CheilJedang 389,500 UP 1,500
LG Uplus 11,950 0
KEPCO KPS 34,050 DN 150
LG H&H 654,000 UP 37,000
LGCHEM 715,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 60,600 DN 500
KT 37,150 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,200 DN 300
KT&G 96,700 UP 1,000
NCsoft 454,500 UP 1,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24100 UP150
Doosan Enerbility 16,600 UP 50
Doosanfc 34,600 DN 100
Kangwonland 24,600 UP 600
Kakao 55,900 UP 1,300
CheilWorldwide 24,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG CARD 31,650 UP 150
LIG Nex1 92,000 UP 1,100
Fila Holdings 32,900 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,750 UP 1,900
HANWHA LIFE 2,425 UP 20
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,000 UP 1,300
AMOREPACIFIC 130,000 UP 5,500
LGELECTRONICS 93,800 UP 600
Celltrion 176,500 UP 3,500
TKG Huchems 21,550 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 147,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,900 UP 800
KIH 57,200 UP 700
GS 46,550 UP 350
FOOSUNG 13,250 UP 50
SK Innovation 175,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 30,300 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 51,600 UP 2,300
Hansae 15,750 UP 400
