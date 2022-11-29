KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 76,800 DN 300
GKL 17,100 UP 650
KOLON IND 45,150 UP 450
HanmiPharm 256,500 UP 4,500
SD Biosensor 32,950 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 7,300 UP 100
emart 91,900 UP 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY340 50 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 40,000 UP 2,100
PIAM 31,700 UP 600
HANJINKAL 39,900 UP 400
CHONGKUNDANG 84,400 UP 300
DoubleUGames 49,400 UP 100
HL MANDO 47,950 UP 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 885,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 41,350 UP 950
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,350 UP 110
Netmarble 49,200 UP 650
KRAFTON 219,000 UP 2,000
HD HYUNDAI 64,800 UP 300
ORION 116,000 UP 4,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,450 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,550 UP 150
BGF Retail 199,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 94,800 UP 3,300
HDC-OP 11,050 0
HYOSUNG TNC 360,000 UP 13,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 396,000 UP 4,000
HANILCMT 12,150 DN 50
SKBS 80,700 UP 900
WooriFinancialGroup 12,650 UP 500
KakaoBank 25,050 UP 50
HYBE 144,000 UP 6,000
SK ie technology 66,200 UP 200
LG Energy Solution 567,000 UP 5,000
DL E&C 40,350 UP 300
kakaopay 54,200 UP 500
K Car 12,800 DN 250
SKSQUARE 36,650 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 13,050 UP 1,350
