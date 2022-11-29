Prison sentence sought for man for cruel acts against girlfriend
INCHEON, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution on Tuesday demanded five years in prison for a man accused of confining his girlfriend and forcing her to eat dog feces.
The man in his 20s was indicted in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, on charges that included stalking, incarcerating and causing injury.
The man committed the crime in April after his girlfriend said she wanted to break up with him, according to the prosecution.
He went to her studio apartment, tied her hands and feet with adhesive tape, and kept her in the room for about five hours. He beat the victim, cut her hair and even forced her to eat dog feces.
She suffered serious injuries, including a broken rib.
He was also charged with stalking because he continuously called her after they split up.
The Incheon District Court is scheduled to hold his sentencing hearing on Jan. 12.
(END)
