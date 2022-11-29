'Pachinko' wins this year's Gotham Awards
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Apple TV+'s "Pachinko" took home a prize at this year's Gotham Awards, becoming the second Korean TV series to win at the American awards ceremony for independent films and series.
The eight-part drama series won in the "Breakthrough Series -- Long Format (over 40 minutes)" category at the 32nd awards ceremony held in New York City on Monday (U.S. time).
But its lead actress Kim Min-ha failed to be awarded Outstanding Performance in a New Series. Instead, Ben Whishaw in "This is Going to Hurt," a British medical comedy-drama TV series, took the honor.
Based on the namesake novel written by Korean American author Min Jin Lee, "Pachinko" depicts the life of Sunja, born to a poor family in Busan in the early 1900s. The 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule forces her to move to Japan, and she and her family have to go through a tough life there even after World War II.
Last year, Netflix's megahit Korean series "Squid Game" became the country's first winner at the annual awards ceremony, nabbing the same best long-form TV series title.
