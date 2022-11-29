S. Korea to provide US$3 mln to support Ukrainian grain export initiative
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it plans to contribute US$3 million worth of humanitarian aid for a World Food Programme scheme to provide Ukrainian grain to countries vulnerable to famine and drought.
It has decided to join the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative that aims to allocate parts of Ukrainian grain exported through the Black Sea to food-stricken countries, including Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"The Korean government's support for the 'Grain from Ukraine' initiative is regarded as a meaningful contribution as a global pivotal state to the efforts of the international community to help relieve the global food crises," the ministry said in a press release.
At a Group of 20 meeting earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged participation from the international community as he first presented the new scheme.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
(News Focus) Five years after its full nuke armament claim, N. Korea's threat becomes real, further complicated
-
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors
-
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Actress Son Ye-jin gives birth to son with actor Hyun Bin