S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 29, 2022
All News 16:30 November 29, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.753 3.748 +0.5
2-year TB 3.868 3.805 +6.3
3-year TB 3.723 3.669 +5.4
10-year TB 3.673 3.606 +6.7
2-year MSB 3.833 3.795 +3.8
3-year CB (AA-) 5.468 5.405 +6.3
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
(END)
