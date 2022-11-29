Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Arrest warrant sought for ex-national security adviser in fisheries official's death
SEOUL -- Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant Tuesday for former National Security Adviser Suh Hoon as part of an investigation into the 2020 death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea.
Suh was accused of involvement in the then Moon Jae-in government's conclusion without sufficient evidence that the fisheries official was killed while attempting to defect to the North. He was also suspected of ordering key security officials to delete internal intelligence reports running counter to the conclusion.
-----------------
Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of S. Korea on Wednesday
SEOUL -- A cold wave advisory will be issued in Seoul and almost all other parts of the nation Wednesday as a cold snap is forecast to grip the nation following an unusually warm November, the weather agency said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the cold wave advisory will take effect in Seoul and many other major cities and regions, excluding the southern resort island of Jeju.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares gain as China lockdown woes ease; Fed rate views at focus
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks snapped a two-session losing streak to close higher Tuesday, as worries about China's strict COVID-19 lockdown policy eased with growing expectations for an eventual reopening. The local currency rose sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index climbed 25.12 points, or 1.04 percent, to close at 2,433.39.
-----------------
Hyundai, SK On sign MOU for battery partnership in U.S.
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it has signed an initial pact with car battery maker SK On Co. to secure batteries for its dedicated electric vehicle (EV) plant in the United States.
The two South Korean companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of batteries and future business opportunities in the U.S. EV market, Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.
-----------------
S. Korea to provide US$3 mln to support Ukrainian grain export initiative
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it plans to contribute US$3 million worth of humanitarian aid for a World Food Programme scheme to provide Ukrainian grain to countries vulnerable to famine and drought.
It has decided to join the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative that aims to allocate parts of Ukrainian grain exported through the Black Sea to food-stricken countries, including Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
-----------------
S. Korea eases travel advisories for 24 nations to lowest level
SEOUL -- South Korea has eased travel advisories for 24 countries, including the United States, Britain and Germany, to the lowest level in line with the government's latest COVID-19 guidelines, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The level 2 alert, which was placed on the countries, also including France, Italy and Switzerland, was lowered one notch to level 1, according to the ministry. It also eased its separate special travel advisories for Sri Lanka, Cameroon and seven other countries down a notch to level 2.
-----------------
Prison sentence sought for man for cruel acts against girlfriend
INCHEON -- The prosecution on Tuesday demanded five years in prison for a man accused of confining his girlfriend and forcing her to eat dog feces.
The man in his 20s was indicted in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, on charges that included stalking, incarcerating and causing injury.
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
(News Focus) Five years after its full nuke armament claim, N. Korea's threat becomes real, further complicated
-
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors
-
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Actress Son Ye-jin gives birth to son with actor Hyun Bin