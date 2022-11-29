Seoul subway's unionized workers set to strike Wednesday as talks fail to resolve disputes
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Seoul Metro will go on strike on Wednesday after negotiations with the operator of the Seoul subway system failed to resolve disputes over downsizing, officials said Tuesday.
A group representing two major unions of the capital's subway system said that final talks fell through earlier in the day.
It marks the first strike by unionized workers at Seoul Metro in lines one to eight since September 2016.
Unionized workers of Seoul Metro have been protesting that the company discarded an agreement signed with them in May to hire more subway workers in order to resume late-night subway services suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seoul Metro has countered it has no plan to cut the workforce in charge of safety maintenance and only plans to outsource peripheral work, such as in-house cafeteria services.
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Truck drivers set to go on nationwide strike
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors
-
(News Focus) Five years after its full nuke armament claim, N. Korea's threat becomes real, further complicated
-
(World Cup) S. Korea head coach to miss final group match vs. native Portugal