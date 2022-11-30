Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 November 30, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Transport workers' union considers injunction against return-to-work order (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 2,500 striking cement truckers ordered to return to work (Kookmin Daily)
-- Truckers union disobeys return-to-work order; subway workers to go on strike (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon gov't invokes 1st return-to-work order (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition eyeing impeachment of interior minister following no-confidence motion presentation (Segye Times)
-- Yoon gov't confronts workers' union head on (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon invokes 1st return-to-work order, vows 'no compromise' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Arrest warrant sought for ex-national security adviser in fisheries official's death (Hankyoreh)
-- Cold snap forecast to grip nation today (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's chip dominance being shaken by strong U.S., Taiwanese advances (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 2,500 striking workers ordered to return to work (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Strike still threatened for Seoul Metro on Wednesday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon issues executive order against striking truckers as crisis bites (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon signs executive order for striking truckers back to work (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!