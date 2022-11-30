Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Transport workers' union considers injunction against return-to-work order (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 2,500 striking cement truckers ordered to return to work (Kookmin Daily)
-- Truckers union disobeys return-to-work order; subway workers to go on strike (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon gov't invokes 1st return-to-work order (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition eyeing impeachment of interior minister following no-confidence motion presentation (Segye Times)
-- Yoon gov't confronts workers' union head on (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon invokes 1st return-to-work order, vows 'no compromise' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Arrest warrant sought for ex-national security adviser in fisheries official's death (Hankyoreh)
-- Cold snap forecast to grip nation today (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's chip dominance being shaken by strong U.S., Taiwanese advances (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 2,500 striking workers ordered to return to work (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Strike still threatened for Seoul Metro on Wednesday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon issues executive order against striking truckers as crisis bites (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon signs executive order for striking truckers back to work (Korea Times)
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Truck drivers set to go on nationwide strike
-
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors
-
Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of S. Korea on Wednesday
-
(World Cup) S. Korea head coach to miss final group match vs. native Portugal