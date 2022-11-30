(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 30)

President Yoon Suk-yeol made the decision because of "much sacrifice and cost needed to put the economy back on track." He said the government had to take the step to prevent a serious crisis. The government gave a briefing to the press shortly after the Cabinet meeting and vowed to sternly deal with the strike according to law and principles. Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choo Kyung-ho, who also serves as finance minister, said, "If such an illegitimate group action is left unattended, economic recovery is impossible and there is no future for the country."