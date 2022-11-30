Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Industrial output falls by most in 30 months in October

All News 08:06 November 30, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell by the most in 30 months in October, data showed Wednesday, with retail sales also losing ground amid the prolonged economic uncertainties.

Industrial production declined 1.5 percent on-month in October, following a 0.6 percent on-month decrease the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 0.2 percent on-month in October.

Facility investment remained nearly unchanged from a month earlier, the data added.

Containers are being unloaded at a port in Busan, 325 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo taken on Nov. 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

