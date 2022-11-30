Industrial output falls by most in 30 months in October
November 30, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell by the most in 30 months in October, data showed Wednesday, with retail sales also losing ground amid the prolonged economic uncertainties.
Industrial production declined 1.5 percent on-month in October, following a 0.6 percent on-month decrease the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 0.2 percent on-month in October.
Facility investment remained nearly unchanged from a month earlier, the data added.
