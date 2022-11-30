Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PM leaves for Mozambique after World Expo bid in Paris

All News 08:58 November 30, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo departed for Mozambique following a trip to Paris where he promoted South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the country's southeastern port city of Busan, his office said Wednesday.

Han, who departed from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport late Tuesday (local time), is set to arrive in Mozambique for the second leg of his three-nation trip that will also take him to Ghana.

It marks the first high-level trip by a South Korean official to Mozambique since then Prime Minister Kim Hwang-sik's visit in 2012.

The prime minister is expected to hold meetings with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane during his two-day visit, according to Han's office.

His office anticipated that the upcoming visit will help strengthen economic and security ties between South Korea and Mozambique, which is rich in natural gas and was voted to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2023-2024.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo delivers a presentation on South Korea's bid to host the expo at the 171st General Assembly of the BIE in Paris on Nov. 29, 2022, in this photo provided by Han's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

