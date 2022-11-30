Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 30, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-7 Sunny 10

Incheon -3/-6 Sunny 20

Suwon -1/-7 Cloudy 10

Cheongju -1/-5 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 00/-5 Snow 30

Chuncheon 00/-9 Sunny 0

Gangneung 04/-3 Sunny 0

Jeonju 01/-2 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 01/-1 Snow 60

Jeju 07/06 Rain 60

Daegu 02/-3 Cloudy 30

Busan 05/00 Sunny 20

