Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 30, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -3/-7 Sunny 10
Incheon -3/-6 Sunny 20
Suwon -1/-7 Cloudy 10
Cheongju -1/-5 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 00/-5 Snow 30
Chuncheon 00/-9 Sunny 0
Gangneung 04/-3 Sunny 0
Jeonju 01/-2 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 01/-1 Snow 60
Jeju 07/06 Rain 60
Daegu 02/-3 Cloudy 30
Busan 05/00 Sunny 20
(END)
