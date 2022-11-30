Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trade terms worsen for 19th straight month in Oct.

All News 12:00 November 30, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade worsened for the 19th straight month in October due to a rise in import prices, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The nation's net terms-of-trade index for goods came to 84.74 in October, down 7.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.

From a month earlier, the index rose 1.5 percent.

The index is calculated by dividing the index for export prices by that for import prices. It shows the amount of imports a country can buy for each unit of exports, with a lower figure meaning worse trade terms.

Export prices fell 3.5 percent on-year in October, but import prices rose 4.3 percent over the same period, the data showed.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#trade terms #tally
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!