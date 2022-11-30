S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military has identified the remains of another soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War following an excavation earlier this year, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The ministry's excavation team and personnel of the Army's 5th Infantry Division found the remains of Kim Yong-il, who held a rank equivalent to the current sergeant, from White Horse Ridge, a former battle site inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, in July.
They were able to confirm his identity thanks to his identification tag discovered together with his remains, and a DNA sample test with that of his grandson, according to the ministry.
Born in Goesan, about 110 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Kim joined the Army in March 1952. He died in the battle at White Horse Ridge that took place from Oct. 6-15, 1952.
The government plans to hold a ceremony marking the return of his remains to his family Wednesday.
South Korea has so far identified the remains of 201 service members killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000.
