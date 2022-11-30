S. Korea starts deploying new handheld mine detector
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday started deploying a new mine detector capable of locating non-metal objects, such as those made of wood, the state arms procurement agency said.
The deployment of the detector, PRS-20K, comes as the military has sought to replace its aging PRS-17K detectors that are unable to discover non-metal explosives, such as wooden-box landmines apparently from North Korea.
Developed in December 2020, the new detector employs Ground Penetrating Radar technology using radio waves to identify underground structures and features, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
Last year, DAPA signed a contract with local firm Hanwha Systems Co. to mass-produce the new detector.
The mine detector will be used to clear mines along the lines of ground operations during wartime and conduct peacetime operations to remove stray mines near the inter-Korean border, and recover the remains of troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, officials said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Truck drivers set to go on nationwide strike
-
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors
-
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of S. Korea on Wednesday
-
(World Cup) S. Korea head coach to miss final group match vs. native Portugal