BOK chief to attend conference in Thailand this week
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top central banker will attend this week's conference in Thailand to discuss central banks' role over growth, inflation and other issues, his office said Wednesday.
Rhee Chang-yong, governor of the Bank of Korea (BOK), will leave for Bangkok to join the conference that will be held from Thursday to Saturday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the country's central bank establishment, according to the BOK.
Rhee is expected to have discussions with other participants on digital currency, economic growth, inflation and climate change, along with central banks' role in those issues.
The conference will be joined by other top central bankers and experts either in person or through video links, including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, his office said.
Rhee is to return home Monday.
