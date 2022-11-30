Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean actor Park Seo-joon to star in 'The Marvels'

All News 13:36 November 30, 2022

By Kim Eun-jung

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Korean actor Park Seo-joon will star in the upcoming American superhero film "The Marvels" to be released in July 2023, Marvel Studios said Wednesday.

The most profitable film studio under the Walt Disney Company unveiled the footage and cast members of the sequel to "Captain Marvel," directed by Nia DaCosta, during Disney Content Showcase held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

This poster of "The Marvels" is seen in this image taken from Marvel Studios' homepage. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The 33-year-old actor will play alongside Brie Larson and Iman Vellani, but the exact nature of his role was not disclosed.

He is the third actor of Korean descent to star in a Marvel movie, following Soo-hyun, known as Claudia Kim, in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015) and Korean American Ma Dong-seok, or Don Lee, in "Eternals" (2021)

Park has carved out his acting career through hit TV series, like the romantic comedy "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" (2018) and the drama "Itaewon Class" (2020). He also made a cameo appearance in the Oscar-winning black comedy "Parasite" (2019).

The Walt Disney Company introduces new movies and series during Disney Content Showcase held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Nov. 30, 2022, in this photo provided by Disney. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

