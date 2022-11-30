Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Yoon, Biden to co-host 2nd Summit for Democracy next March
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden will co-host the second Summit for Democracy from March 29-30, 2023, to discuss building more resilient democracies around the world, Yoon's office said Wednesday.
The co-hosts of the virtual event will also include three more representatives of each continent -- the Netherlands (Europe), Zambia (Africa) and Costa Rica (Latin America) -- it said.
-----------------
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
SEOUL, -- Unionized workers at Seoul Metro, the city-run operator of the subway system in Seoul, went on a strike Wednesday, but few subway disruptions were reported during the morning rush hour, as replacement workers were mobilized.
Seoul Metro's two labor unions, representing some 13,000 workers, or 80 percent of the firm's entire workforce, kicked off the walkout early Wednesday morning, one day after their eight-hour negotiation with the company broke down without a breakthrough.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Industrial output falls by most in 30 months in October
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output fell by the most in 30 months in October, data showed Wednesday, with retail sales also losing ground amid the prolonged economic uncertainties.
Industrial production declined 1.5 percent on-month in October, following a 0.4 percent on-month decrease the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Biz community urges truckers to stop strike, come to table for talks
SEOUL -- South Korea's business community urged striking truckers Wednesday to sit down for talks, saying their collective action is hurting the economy amid slowdown woes.
The advocacy groups representing cement, auto, steel, petrochemical and others made the call as the nationwide strike by unionized truckers entered its seventh day with no breakthrough in sight.
-----------------
Arrest warrant sought for Terraform Labs co-founder over cryptocurrency collapse
SEOUL -- Prosecutors said Wednesday they have sought an arrest warrant for Daniel Shin, co-founder of Terraform Labs, for allegedly gaining illegal profits before the massive collapse of the blockchain firm's cryptocurrencies.
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office said the warrants were also sought for three other Terraform Labs investors and four engineers of the firm's cryptocurrencies -- TerraUSD and Luna.
-----------------
Maldives expert leading WHO's operation in Pyongyang
SEOUL -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has appointed a public health expert of the Maldives as its representative to North Korea, its website showed Wednesday.
Ahmed Jamsheed Mohamed, who holds a medical degree, assumed the post on Aug. 3, 2022, having worked as deputy representative of the WHO to Bangladesh.
-----------------
Samsung foldable phone sales for enterprise use more than double on-year in 10 months
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday its foldable phone sales to enterprise customers more than doubled over the past year, thanks in part to increased adoption by finance professionals.
The number of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip the company contracted to enterprise customers went up by 105 percent during the first 10 months of this year, compared with the same period last year, the tech giant said.
-----------------
Big firms' Q3 borrowing costs soar over 40 pct on rising interest rates
SEOUL -- Large South Korean companies saw their third-quarter borrowing costs jump more than 40 percent from a year earlier due to rising interest rates, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.
The combined interest cost of 268 out of the country's top 500 firms by sales came to 6.2 trillion won (US$4.7 billion) in the July-September period, up 42.1 percent from a year earlier, according to CEO Score.
