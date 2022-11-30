Talks between gov't, striking truckers fall through
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Negotiations between the government and striking truckers fell through on Wednesday, in the second unsuccessful attempt to reach a compromise over the prolonged nationwide strike by the unionized truckers.
The two sides resumed the negotiations earlier in the day, but the talks lasted for only 40 minutes before they walked out of the meeting, officials said.
The government and the truckers held their first negotiations Monday but failed to narrow differences.
Thousands of truckers launched the strike on Thursday, demanding the government extend temporary rules guaranteeing minimum freight rates set to expire at the end of this year.
The strike is the second of its kind in five months. The government invoked a return-to-work order on cement truckers on Tuesday, the first time in 18 years such an executive order has been formulated.
