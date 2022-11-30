Supreme Court confirms acquittal of senior prosecutor of assaulting Justice Minister Han during 2020 raid
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a ruling that cleared a senior prosecutor of charges that he assaulted now-Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon during an investigation in 2020.
The prosecutor, Jeong Jin-woong, was charged with assault after he scuffled with Han, then a researcher at the Institute of Justice, in July 2020 while attempting to seize his mobile phone during a raid on Han's office.
Jeong, then a senior prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, was leading an investigation into allegations that Han colluded with a TV reporter to pressure a jailed businessman to reveal wrongdoing involving pro-government figures.
Jeong, now a researcher at the institute, received a suspended sentence of four months in prison at the district court last year.
In July, the Seoul High Court overturned the ruling, accepting the defendant's claim that the violence was not intentional.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court dismissed the prosecution's appeal and confirmed the high court's ruling.
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of S. Korea on Wednesday