KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 85,000 UP 1,300
Youngpoong 765,000 UP 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,000 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,200 UP 950
SamsungF&MIns 205,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,250 UP 50
Kogas 34,900 UP 900
Hanwha 29,050 UP 200
LX INT 41,200 UP 850
DB HiTek 44,600 DN 350
CJ 76,700 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 218,500 DN 4,000
Boryung 10,650 UP 50
SSANGYONGCNE 5,970 DN 30
LOTTE Fine Chem 62,500 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,900 UP 350
LG Corp. 84,100 DN 600
Shinsegae 210,500 UP 1,000
KAL 25,450 UP 250
Nongshim 328,500 0
HITEJINRO 26,150 0
DOOSAN 97,300 DN 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,600 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 38,100 UP 750
DL 68,800 DN 700
Meritz Insurance 46,000 UP 2,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,350 UP 300
Yuhan 58,400 UP 1,000
SLCORP 27,900 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 88,400 DN 4,100
KIA CORP. 68,600 UP 1,300
SGBC 48,450 UP 2,000
Hyosung 76,500 UP 1,600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,050 UP 190
POSCO Holdings 299,500 UP 6,000
LOTTE 32,850 UP 450
GCH Corp 17,300 UP 200
LotteChilsung 157,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiMtr 169,000 0
AmoreG 31,650 DN 1,350
(MORE)
