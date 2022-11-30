KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB INSURANCE 62,100 UP 800
SamsungElec 62,200 UP 1,600
NHIS 9,630 UP 140
GS Retail 29,800 UP 300
DongwonInd 47,050 DN 950
Ottogi 445,500 DN 1,000
LS 75,200 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES118500 UP4500
GC Corp 129,000 DN 6,500
GS E&C 23,400 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 729,000 UP 11,000
KPIC 161,500 DN 5,500
MERITZ SECU 5,840 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,650 UP 20
SKC 112,000 UP 2,500
HtlShilla 73,000 UP 600
Hanmi Science 31,400 UP 150
IS DONGSEO 34,150 DN 50
S-Oil 87,200 UP 400
LG Innotek 310,500 UP 11,500
Hanssem 46,950 UP 400
F&F 151,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,500 DN 1,500
HMM 22,300 UP 450
HYUNDAI WIA 59,800 DN 300
OCI 95,100 0
LS ELECTRIC 57,700 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 149,500 DN 1,000
KSOE 78,300 UP 1,600
HyundaiMipoDock 86,500 UP 1,900
SamsungHvyInd 5,210 UP 50
KorZinc 630,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,300 DN 900
MS IND 17,650 DN 250
Mobis 213,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 72,600 DN 800
S-1 64,200 0
SKTelecom 50,000 UP 200
HyundaiElev 29,800 UP 50
Hanchem 210,000 UP 500
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of S. Korea on Wednesday