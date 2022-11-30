DWS 50,700 DN 1,500

KEPCO 20,700 UP 450

SamsungSecu 35,200 UP 50

KG DONGBU STL 9,070 0

Hanon Systems 8,700 DN 10

SK 219,000 UP 3,500

ShinpoongPharm 21,650 DN 350

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24150 UP50

Handsome 25,850 0

ILJIN MATERIALS 61,900 UP 800

Asiana Airlines 12,600 DN 450

COWAY 57,600 UP 2,100

LOTTE SHOPPING 84,500 UP 400

IBK 11,200 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDS 127,500 UP 3,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,500 UP 800

KUMHOTIRE 3,010 0

LOTTE TOUR 11,850 UP 50

LG Uplus 12,100 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 73,400 UP 2,700

DONGSUH 21,400 DN 150

SamsungEng 24,550 0

SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 UP 1,000

PanOcean 5,390 UP 40

SAMSUNG CARD 32,300 UP 650

CheilWorldwide 24,250 UP 250

KT 37,400 UP 250

LG Display 14,450 DN 50

Kangwonland 25,050 UP 450

NAVER 187,000 UP 4,500

Kakao 56,400 UP 500

NCsoft 470,500 UP 16,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 51,400 DN 700

COSMAX 60,800 DN 2,700

KIWOOM 92,000 DN 100

DSME 19,100 0

HDSINFRA 8,290 DN 90

HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,850 UP 850

DWEC 5,090 UP 170

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,000 UP 50

(MORE)