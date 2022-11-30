KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DWS 50,700 DN 1,500
KEPCO 20,700 UP 450
SamsungSecu 35,200 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 9,070 0
Hanon Systems 8,700 DN 10
SK 219,000 UP 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 21,650 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24150 UP50
Handsome 25,850 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 61,900 UP 800
Asiana Airlines 12,600 DN 450
COWAY 57,600 UP 2,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,500 UP 400
IBK 11,200 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 127,500 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,500 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 3,010 0
LOTTE TOUR 11,850 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,100 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,400 UP 2,700
DONGSUH 21,400 DN 150
SamsungEng 24,550 0
SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,390 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 32,300 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 24,250 UP 250
KT 37,400 UP 250
LG Display 14,450 DN 50
Kangwonland 25,050 UP 450
NAVER 187,000 UP 4,500
Kakao 56,400 UP 500
NCsoft 470,500 UP 16,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,400 DN 700
COSMAX 60,800 DN 2,700
KIWOOM 92,000 DN 100
DSME 19,100 0
HDSINFRA 8,290 DN 90
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,850 UP 850
DWEC 5,090 UP 170
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,000 UP 50
