KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CJ CheilJedang 395,000 UP 5,500
KT&G 99,900 UP 3,200
KEPCO KPS 34,500 UP 450
LG H&H 656,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 740,000 UP 25,000
KEPCO E&C 60,600 0
Doosan Enerbility 16,750 UP 150
Doosanfc 33,600 DN 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 97,600 UP 3,800
Celltrion 176,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,650 UP 450
TKG Huchems 21,500 DN 50
KIH 57,700 UP 500
AMOREPACIFIC 130,500 UP 500
GS 48,600 UP 2,050
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,300 UP 400
LIG Nex1 92,500 UP 500
Fila Holdings 33,050 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,500 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,550 UP 800
HANWHA LIFE 2,515 UP 90
DAEWOONG PHARM 147,500 0
DongkukStlMill 13,750 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,690 DN 5
Hyundai M&F INS 30,200 UP 450
Daesang 21,300 UP 250
SKNetworks 4,220 UP 50
ORION Holdings 15,300 0
K Car 14,250 UP 1,450
LG Energy Solution 587,000 UP 20,000
SamsungElecMech 141,000 UP 6,500
SKCHEM 88,800 DN 6,000
ZINUS 32,200 UP 450
Daewoong 20,300 UP 550
KCC 238,500 0
SKBP 73,600 UP 600
TaekwangInd 740,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 30,400 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 52,500 UP 900
Hansae 15,850 UP 100
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
(World Cup) S. Korea lodges complaint with FIFA over interpretation errors
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of S. Korea on Wednesday