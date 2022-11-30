CJ CheilJedang 395,000 UP 5,500

KT&G 99,900 UP 3,200

KEPCO KPS 34,500 UP 450

LG H&H 656,000 UP 2,000

LGCHEM 740,000 UP 25,000

KEPCO E&C 60,600 0

Doosan Enerbility 16,750 UP 150

Doosanfc 33,600 DN 1,000

LGELECTRONICS 97,600 UP 3,800

Celltrion 176,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,650 UP 450

TKG Huchems 21,500 DN 50

KIH 57,700 UP 500

AMOREPACIFIC 130,500 UP 500

GS 48,600 UP 2,050

HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,300 UP 400

LIG Nex1 92,500 UP 500

Fila Holdings 33,050 UP 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,500 UP 4,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,550 UP 800

HANWHA LIFE 2,515 UP 90

DAEWOONG PHARM 147,500 0

DongkukStlMill 13,750 UP 100

TaihanElecWire 1,690 DN 5

Hyundai M&F INS 30,200 UP 450

Daesang 21,300 UP 250

SKNetworks 4,220 UP 50

ORION Holdings 15,300 0

K Car 14,250 UP 1,450

LG Energy Solution 587,000 UP 20,000

SamsungElecMech 141,000 UP 6,500

SKCHEM 88,800 DN 6,000

ZINUS 32,200 UP 450

Daewoong 20,300 UP 550

KCC 238,500 0

SKBP 73,600 UP 600

TaekwangInd 740,000 UP 2,000

POONGSAN 30,400 UP 100

KBFinancialGroup 52,500 UP 900

Hansae 15,850 UP 100

