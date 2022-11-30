KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 47,500 UP 250
CSWIND 76,500 DN 300
GKL 16,900 DN 200
FOOSUNG 13,250 0
KOLON IND 45,900 UP 750
HanmiPharm 261,500 UP 5,000
SD Biosensor 32,900 DN 50
Meritz Financial 37,750 UP 1,150
BNK Financial Group 7,390 UP 90
SK Innovation 179,000 UP 4,000
emart 92,100 UP 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY340 00 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 38,750 DN 1,250
PIAM 32,100 UP 400
HANJINKAL 40,650 UP 750
CHONGKUNDANG 83,700 DN 700
DoubleUGames 48,700 DN 700
HL MANDO 48,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 887,000 UP 2,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,370 UP 20
Netmarble 48,950 DN 250
KRAFTON 227,000 UP 8,000
HD HYUNDAI 64,500 DN 300
ORION 117,500 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,350 DN 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,500 DN 50
BGF Retail 205,500 UP 6,500
HDC-OP 11,050 0
HYOSUNG TNC 357,000 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 393,500 DN 2,500
HANILCMT 12,300 UP 150
SKBS 82,800 UP 2,100
WooriFinancialGroup 13,000 UP 350
KakaoBank 25,050 0
HYBE 143,000 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 65,900 DN 300
DL E&C 41,850 UP 1,500
kakaopay 52,900 DN 1,300
SKSQUARE 37,450 UP 800
Doosan Bobcat 35,550 DN 5,800
(END)
