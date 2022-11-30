N. Korea releases book slamming Yoon's policies on Pyongyang
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has published a book criticizing the South Korean government of President Yoon Suk-yeol and its policies, according to a propaganda outlet Wednesday.
The Pyongyang Publishing House issued the 67-page book with three chapters of harsh criticism and characterization of the Yoon administration as the "most dangerous government recklessly racing in the most dangerous times," according to DPRK Today, a North Korean propaganda website.
"This race is undoubtedly headed toward the eventual destruction of Yoon Suk-yeol and his gang," it said.
The North accused the Yoon government of "worshipping" the United States and called it a "traitor" that has "sold the dignity and interests of South Koreans" to Japan as well.
Pyongyang also lambasted Yoon's "audacious" proposal designed to help improve its economy in exchange for denuclearization.
"We cannot help but be dumbfounded by Yoon Suk-yeol and his gang for foolishly dreaming of exchanging nuclear weapons for economic cooperation," the book added.
