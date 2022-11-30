Guilty verdict finalized for scientist in 'gene scissors' patent case
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday finalized a guilty verdict for Kim Jin-soo, a pioneer of genome-editing technology, for fraud and dereliction of duty.
Kim, the founder of biotech firm ToolGen Inc., was indicted on charges of illegally transferring the patent for a gene-editing tool called CRISPR-Cas9 to his firm while heading the state-funded research project.
A lower court initially acquitted Kim of the charges, but an appellate court overturned the ruling and handed down a suspended prison term.
On Wednesday, the nation's top court finalized the verdict, saying there is no legal error in the earlier ruling.
Often called "genetic scissors," CRISPR-Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing tool that can possibly lead to the development of anticancer cell therapies and the correction of various genetic defects.
