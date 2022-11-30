S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 30, 2022
All News 16:35 November 30, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.725 3.753 -2.8
2-year TB 3.827 3.868 -4.1
3-year TB 3.689 3.723 -3.4
10-year TB 3.667 3.673 -0.6
2-year MSB 3.797 3.833 -3.6
3-year CB (AA-) 5.445 5.468 -2.3
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of S. Korea on Wednesday
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'