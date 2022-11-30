Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
SEOUL -- Two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without notice Wednesday, prompting the Air Force to scramble fighters to the scene, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The planes' entry into the KADIZ came as South Korea is pushing to strengthen its alliance with the United States amid an intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry, while maintaining its opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Biz community urges truckers to stop strike, come to table for talks
SEOUL -- South Korea's business community urged striking truckers Wednesday to sit down for talks, saying their collective action is hurting the economy amid slowdown woes.
The advocacy groups representing cement, auto, steel, petrochemical and others made the call as the nationwide strike by unionized truckers entered its seventh day with no breakthrough in sight.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay over 60,000 amid concerns of winter surge
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases remained over 60,000 on Wednesday amid lingering concerns that virus infections could accelerate during the cold winter months.
The country reported 67,415 new COVID-19 infections, including 85 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 27,098,734, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares gain for 2nd day amid China reopening hope; Fed chief's speech eyed
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks gained for a second consecutive day Wednesday amid hope that China could ease COVID-19 restrictions, with eyes on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech on the economy. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 39.14 points, or 1.61 percent, to close at 2,472.53. Trading volume was heavy at 564.2 million shares worth 11.3 trillion won (US$8.57 billion) with gainers outnumbering decliners 626 to 234.
-----------------
Guilty verdict finalized for scientist in 'gene scissors' patent case
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday finalized a guilty verdict for Kim Jin-soo, a pioneer of genome-editing technology, for fraud and dereliction of duty.
Kim, the founder of biotech firm ToolGen Inc., was indicted on charges of illegally transferring the patent for a gene-editing tool called CRISPR-Cas9 to his firm while heading the state-funded research project.
-----------------
Pixar's Korean American director says 'Elemental' based on personal experience
SINGAPORE -- Peter Sohn, a director at Pixar Animation Studios, said Wednesday the upcoming film "Elemental" is inspired by his own childhood in New York with parents who had emigrated from South Korea and made sacrifices for their family.
Sohn introduced Pixar's 27th computer-animated project and his second feature film during Disney Content Showcase held in Singapore, along with its footage, concept art and logo.
