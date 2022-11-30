(World Cup) Despite flipping script in Qatar, midfielder still feels like work in progress
By Yoo Jee-ho
DOHA, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- With some inspired performances in South Korea's first two group matches of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, midfielder Na Sang-ho has successfully flipped the script. Once considered a questionable selection for the national team, Na has been one of South Korea's most effective players.
And yet Na feels he still has more to give.
"I am happy that I've been able to win over some critics here, but I am still a work in progress," Na said at a press conference before a training session at Al Egla Training Site in Doha. He had said before the start of the tournament that his objective was to change people's perception about his play. "I want to keep playing well and get my name etched in people's minds."
Na started the first game against Uruguay, which ended in a goalless draw, and then came off the bench in the second match, a 3-2 loss to Ghana.
"Every football player dreams of playing in a World Cup match. I was nervous but excited at the same time before my first start," Na said. "I wanted to make sure I wouldn't have any regrets afterward. I had a lot of confidence in myself."
Na provided some spark on the right wing in the second half of the loss to Ghana. South Korea rallied from a 2-0 deficit to pull even at 2-2 before dropping the match by one goal. Na also took it upon himself to be more responsible defensively, as Ghana tortured South Korea on the right side of the field.
With one point after two matches, South Korea must beat Portugal in their final Group H match on Friday just to have a chance to advance to the knockouts. Portugal have won two straight matches to book an early ticket to the last 16, but Na said Portugal, featuring living legend Cristiano Ronaldo, won't be invincible.
"We have to be sharper on our counterattack opportunities," Na said. "I think their attackers can be lackadaisical on the defensive end. If we can play organized football, we should be able to score against them."
There will be some number crunching and scoreboard watching on Friday, with the other two teams in the same group, Uruguay and Ghana, playing at the same time. In addition to their own win, South Korea will need a win by Uruguay or a draw between Uruguay and Ghana to advance on a tiebreaker.
"We still have 90 minutes to play, and we have to keep our composure," Na said. "If we rush ourselves, we may concede goals. We have to stay focused to achieve our objective."
