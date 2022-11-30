Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(World Cup) Veteran of 2 World Cups believes in miracle

All News 23:01 November 30, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

DOHA, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Having been a part of a miraculous FIFA World Cup victory for South Korea four years ago, veteran midfielder Lee Jae-sung believes this year's squad is capable of pulling off similar magic.

Lee started South Korea's 2-0 victory over Germany in the teams' final group match at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Though it wasn't enough to send South Korea into the round of 16, the stunning win over the defending champions has been celebrated as "Miracle in Kazan" in South Korean sports annals, after the city in which the match took place.

South Korean midfielder Lee Jae-sung speaks at a press conference before a training session for the FIFA World Cup at Al Egla Training Site in Doha on Nov. 30, 2022. (Yonhap)

Lee and his South Korean team in Qatar will also need an upset win this time, as they prepare for their final Group H match against world No. 9 Portugal on Friday. In order to reach the knockouts, South Korea must beat Portugal and get help from the other Group H match of the same evening, between Uruguay and Ghana.

Speaking before a training session Wednesday, Lee said he has good feelings about this year's team.

"We are in a similar situation as four years ago, but the vibes are so much better now," Lee said at Al Egla Training Site in Doha. "In Russia, we lost the first two matches and we didn't have enough conviction that we could beat Germany. But here, we've had two good matches, and we believe we can beat Portugal."

South Korea, ranked 28th, held world No. 14 Uruguay to a goalless draw last Thursday, but then lost to world No. 61 Ghana 3-2. South Korea rallied after going down 2-0 in the first half before a defensive breakdown led to Ghana's winner.

Lee insisted the crushing loss hasn't affected the team's collective confidence.

Lee Jae-sung of South Korea (L) and Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay battle for the ball during the countries' Group H match at the FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

"After these two matches, we have a strong belief in ourselves that we can get the job done," Lee said. "We have to win this match so that our supporters back home will be able to enjoy this tournament longer. And I don't know if I'll be able to play in the next World Cup four years later. I want to enjoy this festival of football more, too."

Lee's tough talk won't change the fact that Portugal will be the favorites. They boast one of football's all-time greats in Cristiano Ronaldo and his former Manchester United teammate, Bruno Fernandes. Even though Portugal have already locked down their knockout spot with two straight wins, their head coach Fernando Santos said the team will now go for the top seed in Group H and avoid a possible date with world No. 1 Brazil in the round of 16.

"We may lose individual battles against them," Lee said. "But if we battle as a team, everyone here knows we can be competitive."

Lee Jae-sung of South Korea (R) tackles Jose Maria Gimenez of Uruguay during the countries' Group H match at the FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#FIFA World Cup #football
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!