S. Korea expresses condolences over death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, praising his contribution to the development of bilateral relations.
Jiang died earlier in the day at age 96 after suffering from leukemia, according to foreign media reports.
"Our government highly appreciates former leader Jiang's contribution to the development of the Korea-China relationship, including his role for the establishment of the diplomatic ties in 1992," a foreign ministry official said.
"We express condolences to the bereaved family and pray his soul rests in peace," the official said, adding that the government is planning to send a condolence message to China.
Jiang was the first Chinese leader who visited South Korea. He came here in November 1995 for a summit meeting with then-South Korean President Kim Young-sam.
Jiang held a total of 10 rounds of talks with South Korean presidents while in office from 1993 to 2003, and helped lay the foundation for economic cooperation between the two nations, according to experts.
